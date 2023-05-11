Rob Lowe Goes For A Shirtless Swim To Celebrate 33 Years Of Sobriety: ‘My Life Is Full Of Love’

Rob Lowe looked happy and healthy as he celebrated a marvelous milestone on Wednesday, May 10. The Brat Pack member, 59, took to his Instagram to share a snap of himself swimming in the ocean as he gave thanks for his three decades of sobriety. “33 years ago today I found recovery and a tribe that has sustained me on my incredible, grateful journey,” he wrote alongside the handsome selfie. “My life is full of love, family, God, opportunity, friends, work, dogs and fun.”

Rob added, “If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of addiction: hope and joy are waiting if you want it, and are willing to work for it!” His celebrity friends were quick to congratulate him, as Gwyneth Paltrow commented, “We are so proud of you. We love you so much,” while Mario Lopez added three fire emojis.

The Emmy-nominated West Wing actor also had his son, John Owen Lowe, who is known to hilariously troll his father, leave a comment. “Proud of your recovery, opposite feeling about this selfie,” John quipped, while Rob’s other son, Matt Lowe, simply wrote the AA motto, “It works if you work it!”

Back in 2018, Rob gushed about parenting John and Matt, whom he welcomed with his wife of 30 years, Sheryl Berkoff, saying it was his “proudest achievement” above any role he has ever taken in his storied career. “Raising those guys has been my favorite thing I’ve ever done,” he told Today. “They’re just great kids. Sheryl and I were both lucky that we had the wherewithal to spend a lot of time with them and be really involved and it’s paid off.”

Rob has also been very open about John’s success with sobriety as well. In April, he surprised the 28-year-old actor with a sobriety chip during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. “Johnny, I want to give you your five-year chip. I love you. I’m proud of you,” Rob said.