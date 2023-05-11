Miranda Lambert Rocks Incredibly Plunging Blue Dress With A High Slit At 2023 ACM Awards

Miranda Lambert absolutely slayed the 2023 ACM Awards in Frisco, Texas on May 11. The 39-year-old showed a ton of skin on the red carpet when she wore a low-cut V-neckline blue dress with a hip-high slit on the side of her skirt.

For the event, Miranda put her ample cleavage on full display in the tiny bedazzled top that barely covered up her chest. The form-fitted dress was cinched in around her waist and pulled to one side which flowed into a hip-high slit that put her long leg on full display. She accessorized her sexy look with a pair of pointed-toe blue pumps and subtle glam. Miranda was joined by her husband Brendan McLoughlin, who looked handsome in a black velvet tuxedo with a white button-down shirt and black silk tie.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Miranda at a country music award show but every time she does attend, she always makes a statement. The last show she attended was the Country Music Association Awards when she rocked a sleeveless, black and white floral gown with a lace neckline and a long train.

Miranda’s dress was super fitted and had a low-cut neckline that was lined with black lace. The center of her chest was cut out while the rest of the bodice had black stripes on the sides. The bottom half of the skirt featured a long, sheer black train and she accessorized with a black clutch and dangling diamond earrings.

As for her glam, Miranda had her platinum blonde hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves while a smokey eye and nude matte lip tied her look together. Miranda posed alongside her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, on the red carpet, who looked dapper in his black ensemble. He wore a fitted black velvet blazer with skinny-leg trousers, a crisp white button-down shirt, a bowtie, and leather dress shoes.

Miranda later slipped into an even sexier outfit to perform her hit song, “Geraldene.” While on stage, she wore a denim long-sleeve crop top with black fringe details and silver-studded sleeves. She styled the top with a pair of skintight black leather bell bottoms that had denim hems covered in metallic silver details.