Mary-Kate Olsen, 36, Spotted Vacationing In Mexico During Rare Public Outing: Photos

Mary-Kate Olsen, 36, was spotted on a rare outing this week. The fashion designer appeared to be on vacation in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico and was photographed standing in a security line at the local airport. She was also seen outside the airport, at one point.

The beauty wore a casual outfit that included a light pink graphic T-shirt with a red plaid scarf around her neck, loose black pants, and black slip-on shoes. She also had her long hair down and parted in the middle and added sunglasses when she was outside as she carried a purse. She didn’t pay much attention to the cameras capturing the moment and made her way to where she needed to be.

Mary-Kate’s latest outing is a rare one, since she and her twin sister Ashley Olsen, have stayed mostly out of the spotlight since they stopped acting over 10 years ago. They’ve remained focused on their fashion brands, including The Row. In 2021, Mary-Kate even told d i-D that she and Ashley are “discreet people” because “that’s how we were raised.”

Before Mary-Kate’s vacation, one of her and Ashley’s recent public appearances was at Paris Fashion Week in March. They were photographed bundled up in thick coats and stylish scarves as they walked outside by cameras. Two weeks before that, they were seen out and about while getting coffee in their home city of Manhattan, NY.

In addition to wanting to be under the radar when it comes to their outings, Mary-Kate and Ashley want to be in the same position when it comes to their fashion brands. When discussing their thought process as they created The Row, the latter said that they didn’t even want the public to know they were the ones behind the epic styles. “We didn’t want to be in front of it, we didn’t necessarily even want to let people know it was us,” Ashley told i-D in 2021. “It was really about the product, to the point where we were like: Who could we get to front this so that we don’t have to?”