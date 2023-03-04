Mary Kate & Ashley Olsen Bundle Up At Paris Fashion Week In Rare Public Outing: Photos

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashely Olsen made a rare public appearance at Paris Fashion Week on Friday, March 3. The superstar twin fashion designers, 34, were spotted leaving a hotel together dressed in their customary garb of a black overcoat and a large handbag swinging from their respective arms. Each of the former Full House actresses added a chic scarf to their sophisticated look for their big day out in the City of Lights.

The outing must have been a big surprise for stans, as the ladies were seen out together just two weeks ago in Manhattan during an all-important coffee run! Dressed in their usual ensembles, it was a challenge to tell the twins apart. However, Mary-Kate had her signature sandy blonde locks tied up in a loose bun, while Ashley kept them long and loose.

In October 2022, they were spotted together in New York as well, and they were rocking very similar outfits. But before that, it was a visit to Paris Fashion Week almost a year ago that brought them out for a public sighting! Mary-Kate and Ashley were on hand in France to present their collection for their fashion label, The Row.

Their 2022 appearance at PFW was quite brief, an intention they’ve followed since the formation of The Row. “We didn’t want to be in front of it, we didn’t necessarily even want to let people know it was us,” Ashley told i-D in 2021. “It was really about the product, to the point where we were like: Who could we get to front this so that we don’t have to?”

The aesthetic of the fashion label also echoes their private nature. “We were raised to be discreet people, I think that potentially that’s just our aesthetic, our design preference,” Mary-Kate explained when asked about The Row’s style. Ashley added, “But that doesn’t mean that we don’t also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal. Sometimes a collection even starts quite like that, and then gets pared down. It doesn’t always start from that simplistic place.”