Mary Kate & Ashley Olsen Spotted On Rare Day Out Together In NYC: See Photos Of Sisters

Mary-Kate and Ashley didn't disappoint fans when they took over Manhattan with their oversized handbags and customary cups of coffee in hand!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 17, 2023 11:51AM EST
View gallery
Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen CFDA Fashion Awards, Arrivals, Brooklyn Museum, New York, USA - 03 Jun 2019
*EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY - Fashion designers and actresses Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are spotted on a coffee run with their bodyguard in New York City. Shot on 02/16/23. Pictured: Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen BACKGRID USA 17 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Fashion moguls Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen were spotted leaving their offices in New York City wearing very fashionable fall coats. Pictured: Mary-Kate Olsen BACKGRID USA 18 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashely Olsen surprised stans with a rare public appearance on Friday, February 17. The superstar twin fashion designers, 34, were spotted in Manhattan together during an all-important coffee run. Dressed in their customary garb of a black overcoat with a large handbag swinging from their respective arms, the former Full House actresses appeared in sync, as they made their way down the Big Apple sidewalks with cup of joe in hand.

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen out in New York in February 2023. (T.JACKSON / BACKGRID)

As fans know, it can be challenging to tell the identical twins apart, as they often dress alike. Such was the case on Friday, when Mary-Kate and Ashley topped off their looks with matching sunglasses, scarfs and dark shoes. However, Mary-Kate had her signature sandy blonde locks tied up in a loose bun, while Ashley kept them long and loose. And both stars looked every inch the fashionista.

The last time fans saw Mary-Kate and Ashley out together was in October 2022, and they were rocking very similar outfits. Keeping low profiles in black overcoats, the stars made their way out of the Manhattan offices of their fashion label, The Row. Prior to the outing, the twins were spotted at Paris Fashion Week to present The Row’s latest collection.

Ashley & Mary-Kate Olsen rock matching overcoats in the Big Apple. (T.JACKSON / BACKGRID)

Their appearance at PFW was quite brief, an intention they’ve followed since the formation of The Row. “We didn’t want to be in front of it, we didn’t necessarily even want to let people know it was us,” Ashley told i-D in 2021. “It was really about the product, to the point where we were like: Who could we get to front this so that we don’t have to?”

The aesthetic of the fashion label also echoes their private nature. “We were raised to be discreet people, I think that potentially that’s just our aesthetic, our design preference,” Mary-Kate explained when asked about The Row’s discreet style. Ashley added, “But that doesn’t mean that we don’t also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal. Sometimes a collection even starts quite like that, and then gets pared down. It doesn’t always start from that simplistic place.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad