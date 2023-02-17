Mary Kate & Ashley Olsen Spotted On Rare Day Out Together In NYC: See Photos Of Sisters

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashely Olsen surprised stans with a rare public appearance on Friday, February 17. The superstar twin fashion designers, 34, were spotted in Manhattan together during an all-important coffee run. Dressed in their customary garb of a black overcoat with a large handbag swinging from their respective arms, the former Full House actresses appeared in sync, as they made their way down the Big Apple sidewalks with cup of joe in hand.

As fans know, it can be challenging to tell the identical twins apart, as they often dress alike. Such was the case on Friday, when Mary-Kate and Ashley topped off their looks with matching sunglasses, scarfs and dark shoes. However, Mary-Kate had her signature sandy blonde locks tied up in a loose bun, while Ashley kept them long and loose. And both stars looked every inch the fashionista.

The last time fans saw Mary-Kate and Ashley out together was in October 2022, and they were rocking very similar outfits. Keeping low profiles in black overcoats, the stars made their way out of the Manhattan offices of their fashion label, The Row. Prior to the outing, the twins were spotted at Paris Fashion Week to present The Row’s latest collection.

Their appearance at PFW was quite brief, an intention they’ve followed since the formation of The Row. “We didn’t want to be in front of it, we didn’t necessarily even want to let people know it was us,” Ashley told i-D in 2021. “It was really about the product, to the point where we were like: Who could we get to front this so that we don’t have to?”

The aesthetic of the fashion label also echoes their private nature. “We were raised to be discreet people, I think that potentially that’s just our aesthetic, our design preference,” Mary-Kate explained when asked about The Row’s discreet style. Ashley added, “But that doesn’t mean that we don’t also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal. Sometimes a collection even starts quite like that, and then gets pared down. It doesn’t always start from that simplistic place.”