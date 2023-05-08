Pete Davidson Has A Secret Cameo In ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: See Photos

Pete Davidson, 29, filmed a secret cameo in the new film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The former Saturday Night Live star played an alien named Phlektik, who appears near the end of the popular superhero film, according to Entertainment Weekly. Photos of Pete on set were also shown in a tweet posted by James Gunn, the director of the film.

I voiced the beautiful Lambshank. I don't want to show her here because she's too gorgeous & I don't want folks to feel bad about themselves in comparison. And my friend Pete not only voiced but actually came to visit us in Atlanta for a day and played Phlektik on set. https://t.co/tyVPU7GsZg pic.twitter.com/2cKamjHqxS — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2023

Once the post went public, followers couldn’t help but comment their thoughts about the unexpected appearance. “Pete Davidson for the Win,” one follower wrote, while another called the movie “beautiful.” A third wrote, “Great voice for the character and an overall amazing film @JamesGunn you are fantastic great work keep it up at DC can’t wait to see what you make” and a fourth shared, “Thank you for the masterpiece that is GotG Vol.3. Both of my kids and myself laughed, cried and cheered. Definitely my favorite Marvel film and my favorite Marvel trilogy!”

Pete and James’ new film isn’t the first time they’ve worked together. Pete worked had a small role in James’ 2021 DC film The Suicide Squad. He played a squad member named Blackguard that doesn’t last long in the movie.

In addition to Pete, James, himself, voices the role of Lambshank. James’ wife, actress Jennifer Holland, also plays an Orgocorp employee, and Judy Greer voiced the role of the murderous War Pig. The film’s main stars include Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, and Vin Diesel, and is the third installment of the Marvel Comics story. The first film was released in 2014 and the second in 2017.