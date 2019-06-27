Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper May ‘Work Together’ & Play ‘Love Interests’ In ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’

Ever since ‘A Star Is Born’ was released, fans have been pleading to see Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper share the screen again. HL was EXCLUSIVELY told that the possibility is very likely & could be happening soon.

Cross your fingers, Lady Gaga x Bradley Cooper shippers! Film’s new favorite duo could be sharing the screen again sooner than we think, HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY told. An insider has shared that the two A Star Is Born actors could link up for the next installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. “There is a very strong possibility that Lady Gaga and Bradley will be working together again on Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Only some cast names have been released but the word is Bradley will reprise his role of Rocket Raccoon and Gaga will play his love interest. Their characters are animated but still, it’s exciting. Audiences want them together and certainly everyone recognizes that appeal, they’re box office gold together, it’s very likely that this will happen,” the insider shared. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for both Gaga and Bradley for comment.

That being said, don’t expect them to continue performing songs from their previous feature film together. “Bradley and Lady Gaga realize that A Star Is Born was a moment in time and very special and they will never forget their performances of the song especially during the Oscars but they don’t have a plan to perform it again because they don’t want to dilute the song and ruin the history they have made with it,” yet another source tells HL. “Would they consider doing something for a Lifetime Achievement moment down the line? Absolutely, but there is no plans of doing the song together anytime soon. Will they work together again or maybe record something else in the future, that is definitely likely but when it comes to performing “Shallow” it will be a while before they even consider performing it again.”

The revelation comes amid rumors that the two stars are planning to reunite at the 2019 Glastonbury music festival to perform “Shallow.” However, those rumors are completely false a source told HollywoodLife. Plus, the festival’s organizer is denying the rumors as well. “Before this one gets out of control… the answer is no, that isn’t happening,” she said on Twitter on June 24.

Here’s to hoping that we indeed see these two talented stars get cast for Guardians Of The Galaxy 3! With A Star Is Born, Gaga and Bradley went on to land eight Oscar nominations. As Ally and Jack, Gaga and Bradley won fans over with not only their acting skills, but their poetic ballad, “Shallow,” featured in the film. Gaga would fill the role of Lylla, in Guardians, a character from Marvel Comics.