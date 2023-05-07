Ariana Madix & ‘Pump Rules’ Girls Win At MTV Awards Amid ‘Tumultuous’ Drama

Fans can always expect something wild when watching the MTV Movie and TV Awards, and although there was no live audience, the Vanderpump Rules cast brought their A-game during Sunday’s show. The Golden Popcorn Award for “Best Reality On-Screen Team” went to Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, and Lala Kent. All of the ladies, except for Lala, made a pre-recorded acceptance video to thank the fans for their support (watch below).

⭐️ THE DREAM TEAM ⭐️ Ariana Madix, @MusicKillsKate, Scheana Shay, and Lala Kent of #PumpRules are your Best Reality On-Screen Team! #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/rXRuT1MC83 — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 8, 2023

“Wow, Best Onscreen Team,” Katie gushed in the clip. “Thank you so much, MTV, and especially to everyone that voted for us.” Scheana made sure to shout out the production team and crew in her acceptance speech. “The team isn’t just us. We have an entire production team behind us that makes this show possible. And this is just so exciting! We won best team all because of you guys, the fans, thank you so much for voting,” the brunette beauty quipped. Finally, Ariana, who split from co-star Tom Sandoval in Mar., also expressed her gratitude for the award.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you. We’ve been through so many ups and downs as friends, and obviously, it’s been a very tumultuous time in all of our lives,” she said seemingly referring to the cheating scandal with Tom and Raquel Leviss. “But we are truly at our best when we come together as a team.” Lala, for her part, opted out of the video in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America strike, per US Weekly. “I am so honored to be nominated this year and thankful to all my fans who have been voting but I have decided to stay home in support of the many hard working writers who deserve to be compensated fairly,” she said in part to The Hollywood Reporter.

This year, actress Drew Barrymore, 48, was set to host the popular award show, however, three days ahead of the show she opted to pull the plug on the hosting gig in support of the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, per Variety. “I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike,” the TV personality said in the May 4 statement.

“Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation. And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I’ll be watching from home and hope you will join me. I thank MTV, who has truly been some of the best partners I have ever worked with,” her message continued. “And I can’t wait to be a part of this next year, when I can truly celebrate everything that MTV has created, which is a show that allows fans to choose who the awards go to and is truly inclusive.​”

Josie Grossie's first kiss went a little like this 💋🐻 #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/tO4JdYC9gs — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 8, 2023

Drew still made a cameo during the show’s pre-recorded content, in fact she adorably reprised her iconic role of Josie Geller from the 1999 film, Never Been Kissed (see above). Many impressive actors and TV personalities were nominated for Golden Popcorn trophies this year including The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey, actress Florence Pugh, pop sensation Harry Styles, Joseph Quinn, Keke Palmer, Riley Keough, Rudy Pankow, and more.

Each year the MTV Movie and TV Awards recognize those stars who have had an extra impact on fans through their work in films or TV. A few notable winners from the 2022 ceremony include Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home, Zendaya: Euphoria, Scarlett Johansson: Black Widow, and many more. The 2023 ceremony took place on Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET, and featured a pre-recorded show as Drew did not host. Rather than have a replacement host, the network opted for pre-recorded content and also opted out of having a live audience.