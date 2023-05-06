Ed Sheeran Says Being A Parent To Daughters Lyra, 2, & Jupiter, 1, Is ‘Wild & Wonderful’

Ed Sheeran talked about his experience when introducing a new song for a crowd of fans while playing at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY this week.

Ed Sheeran, 32, gushed over being a dad of two during his latest concert at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre. The singer, who shares daughters Lyra, 2, and Jupiter, 1, with wife Cherry Seaborn, introduced the song “Dusty,” which is about his oldest child, while promoting his new album, Subtract, and called being a parent “wild and wonderful” before going into more details about his feelings. “Being a parent is obviously wild and wonderful. Being a parent in times of real sadness … has a massive juxtaposition to it,” he said during the show, in a video that can be seen here.

“Me and my daughter have this routine in the morning where we pick a vinyl and we put on a vinyl, and we eat breakfast while listening to the vinyl, and it was the thing I would look forward to,” Ed continued during the show. “You know, you’d have a night of real darkness and sadness, then you wake up to just [a] happy little girl.”

Ed Sheeran, Cherry Seaborn
Ed and Cherry share two daughters together. (Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

He went on to say that their musical tastes range from Black Sabbath to Norah Jones and then played the “Dusty” to the supportive crowd. “I heard you callin’, now my eyes are open,” the song started. “The day is breakin’ into powder blue / Sunlight is framin’ our every moment / What a way to start off the day with you.”

Before Ed shared his new daughter-inspired tune, he made headlines for winning a copyright lawsuit that was brought against him. The lawsuit claimed he plagiarized the melody of Marvin Gaye‘s song “Let’s Get It On” in his own song, “Thinking Out Loud” but after a trial, a jury decided the talented songwriter didn’t do anything wrong. The lawsuit was filed by Kathryn Townsend Griffin and other heirs of Ed Townsend, who was Marvin’s longtime producer who co-wrote the song in question.

Ed Sheeran
Ed’s new song ‘Dusty’ is about his oldest daughter. (Markus Schreiber/AP/Shutterstock)

“The melodic, harmonic, and rhythmic compositions in ‘Thinking’ are not the product of independent creation,” Townsend said in the lawsuit, which was filed in 2016. Marvin’s heirs were not involved in the case.

