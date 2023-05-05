Cheetah Girls Star Sabrina Bryan Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Hubby: Congrats

Sabrina Bryan is a mom of two! The Cheetah Girls star, 38, has welcomed her second child with her husband of four years, Jordan Lundberg. Their son, Ledger Grey Lundberg, was born on Tuesday, May 2, at 9:00 p.m. in Newport Beach, Calif., the couple told PEOPLE. He weighed 7 lbs. and was 19.5 inches long.

“I gave one big push, and three minutes later, with the second push, he arrived,” Sabrina gushed to PEOPLE following Ledger’s birth. “We have been working to complete our family, and Ledger Grey came into the world at the perfect time. Jordan and I are feeling so blessed and unbelievably happy.”

Sabrina and Jordan announced their pregnancy on Christmas Eve 2022 with a holiday photoshoot that included their 2-year-old daughter, Comillia Monroe. “Happy Holidays! So many blessing to be thankful for. We are so excited to grow our family and that Monroe gets to be a Big Sister!” the singer and actress wrote alongside the photoshoot, which showed the family walking on and posing next to a wooded trail.

Following the announcement, Sabrina made sure to keep her fans on Instagram updated with her pregnancy milestones. On January 5, she posted a video of her gender reveal, which had Jordan hitting a ball with a baseball bat that then released blue powder to indicate the gender as a boy. Sabrina watched as she held Comillia in her arms, and jumped with joy in front of a blue, white, and yellow balloon arch once she learned she’s having a boy.

The next day, she shared the above adorable photo of her first bundle of joy smiling wide with an, “I’m going to [bee] a big sister,” shirt on, which she donned with a yellow tutu. “Ok, so she might be my mini!!” Sabrina captioned the precious pic. “This little one has my heart and I can’t wait to see her by a big sister to her little brother!”

On April 11, Sabrina announced she revealed the name of her baby boy to her family by having them participate in a “Name Game”. She added, “It was so fun and we are so excited to finally have the perfect name for our little guy! Did anyone else have a hard time naming their baby?!? It was so hard to decide this time around! We are already so in love you Ledger Grey and can’t wait to meet you!”

And one day after she had her child, Sabrina posted a montage of clips from her babymoon trip with Jordan, which was in Hawaii. How cute!

Sabrina also gave some insight into her pregnancy during her birth announcement interview with PEOPLE. “I was exhausted during the first trimester, and chasing a toddler around was sometimes challenging, but I was determined to keep my stress and anxiety levels down so the Bell’s palsy would not return,” she recalled. “I focused on being calm and surrounding myself with positive energy and people.”

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant also revealed her pregnancy craving was the Baskin-Robbins’ Gold Medal Ribbon and Cold Stone Creamery’s Birthday Cake Remix. She added, “I couldn’t get enough, and while I was out with friends enjoying their wine, all I could think about was getting home to the bowl of ice cream waiting for me.”