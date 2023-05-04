Carrie Fisher’s Brother Insists He Didn’t Try To ‘Capitalize’ On Her Death Amidst Billie Lourd Drama

Todd Fisher responded to Billie Lourd’s claims that he and Carrie Fisher’s sister “capitalized” on the actress’s death in a statement on Thursday, May 4. The director, 65, insisted that he didn’t intend to hurt Billie or capitalize on either Carrie’s death or his mother Debbie Reynolds’ passing in a statement to Page Six. Todd’s statement came after it was revealed by Billie, 30, that he and one of his other sisters would not be invited to Carrie’s posthumous Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony.

Todd clapped back at the claims that Billie made and said that he didn’t intend to upset her. “I never capitalized on either Carrie or my mother Debbie [Reynolds’] deaths, and in no way meant to hurt Billie … and that is the truth,” he said in the statement.

The statement came after Billie accused him and one of Carrie’s other sisters of inappropriately grieving publicly after the Star Wars actress’s passing in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Days after my mom died, her brother and her sister chose to process their grief publicly and capitalize on my mother’s death, by doing multiple interviews and selling individual books for a lot of money, with my mom and my grandmother’s deaths as the subject,” she said.

The American Horror Story actress revealed that that was part of the reason that neither was invited to the Walk Of Fame ceremony. “I apologize to anyone reading this for feeling the need to defend myself publicly from these family members. But unfortunately, because they publicly attacked me, I have to publicly respond. The truth is I did not invite them to this ceremony. They know why,” she said.

Todd had also clapped back at Billie’s claims in a statement to TMZ. He claimed that Billie’s father Bryan Lourd knew that he was writing a book about his life with Carrie. “To say that her mother’s very complicated relationship with her family is known only by her and those who are actually close to her, purposely negates my 60 plus years as Carrie’s only brother who lived those years by her side,” he told the outlet.

The family drama comes as Carrie will posthumously be presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, May 4. The actress died at 60 after going into cardiac arrest in December 2016. Her star on the Walk of Fame being presented on May 4 is a nod to her work in the beloved Star Wars franchise as the date is commonly considered “Star Wars Day.”