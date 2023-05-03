Billie Lourd Breaks Silence On Excluding Mother Carrie Fisher’s Siblings From Walk Of Fame Event

As Billie Lourd prepares for the Walk of Fame ceremony honoring her late mother Carrie Fisher, she’s also taking some time to set the record straight on why her mother’s siblings were not included in the big event. In a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter on May 3, one day before the May 4 event, she clarified her reasons for excluding them. “I have seen the postings and press release issued by my mother’s brother and sister,” she wrote in the lengthy statement. “I apologize to anyone reading this for feeling the need to defend myself publicly from these family members. But unfortunately, because they publicly attacked me, I have to publicly respond. The truth is I did not invite them to this ceremony. They know why.”

The American Horror Story actress, 30, continued, citing their alleged actions after Carries tragic December 27, 2016 death. “Days after my mom died, her brother and her sister chose to process their grief publicly and capitalize on my mother’s death, by doing multiple interviews and selling individual books for a lot of money, with my mom and my grandmother’s deaths as the subject,” Billie continued.

“I found out they had done this through the press. They never consulted me or considered how this would affect our relationship. The truth of my mom’s very complicated relationship with her family is only known by me and those who were actually close to her. Though I recognize they have every right to do whatever they choose, their actions were very hurtful to me at the most difficult time in my life. I chose to and still choose to deal with her loss in a much different way.”

Billie then denied a reported “feud,” saying there had been no relationship to begin with — and emphasized that the ceremony is, and should be, about the iconic Star Wars actress. “To be clear — there is no feud,” she concluded in part. “We have no relationship. This was a conscious decision on my part to break a cycle with a way of life I want no part of for myself or my children. The people who knew and loved my mom at Disney and Lucasfilm have made this star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to honor her legacy possible. This moment is about Carrie Fisher and all that she accomplished and what she meant to the world. I’m going to focus on that. May the 4th be with you.”

Billie comes from a line of iconic actresses — her grandmother was Debbie Reynolds, who died unexpectedly shortly after Carrie’s death. Carrie had three siblings — brother Todd Fisher, and half-sisters Joely Fisher and Trisha Fisher.