Pamela Anderson, 55, Sizzles In Tiny Red Bikini For Sexy New Photo Shoot

Pamela Anderson, 55, looked incredible in her latest swimsuit photos. The actress posed in various bikinis and one-pieces for a Frankies Bikinis photoshoot, that was shared to Instagram, and proved she can rock just about anything with her fit figure. One of the most eye-catching looks was a red bikini, which she showed off while stretching her arms above her head and onto a palm tree that was behind her, in the outside shoot.

Another epic look included a red one-piece that was very reminiscent of the one she wore during her time on Baywatch. She also had her arms stretched above her, in that photo, but was standing in front of a body of water and a clear blue sky. Other looks included a light pink bikini, white cut-out one-piece, white bikini, and a yellow patterned one-piece. She had her long blonde tresses down in most of the snapshots and gave off that sexy expression she’s been known for over the years.

Pamela shared some of the photos on her own Instagram page and included a caption that let her followers know how excited she was about the collaboration. “It’s about time – I have been so excited to share this with you – I’m horrible at keeping a secret – Time went so slowly…But today after a long year – I can tell you All my favorite ideas and tricks of the trade – All mixed into my swimwear collaboration with @frankiesbikinis,” she wrote in the beginning of the caption.

“A dream come true – And who better to do this with than the sweetest girl from Paradise Cove (@francescaaiello ),” she continued. “She grew up before my eyes, with my boys – our story is authentic and unique.” She concluded the post by sharing the release date of “May 4th.”

Pamela’s latest swimsuit photos come just two weeks after she wowed at the H&M x Mugler launch party. She wore a black blazer over a matching bejeweled and sheer bodysuit that included a turtleneck style top. She added dark eye makeup to the look and had her hair down as she topped the ensemble off with black heels.