Jerry Springer Laid To Rest 3 Days After Death As ‘Small Group’ Gathers For Private Ceremony

Jerry Springer’s funeral was a private affair, attended by loved ones in a suburb of Chicago, his rep confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. The Jewish ceremony took place on April 30, just three days after Jerry succumbed to pancreatic cancer at the age of 79 on April 27. A public celebration is reportedly in the works for Jerry at some point in the future, according to TMZ.

Before his death, Jerry was privately battling pancreatic cancer, which is ultimately what led to his unexpected passing. His family confirmed the news of his death in a public statement on April 27, and said that the talk show host “died peacefully” while at home. “Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried, whether it was his politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” the statement said. “He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

As for the upcoming public celebration, TMZ reports that it will likely take place on May 16 in Cincinnati, Ohio (Jerry was formerly the mayor of the city for one term beginning in 1977 and served on the City Council prior to that). The event is reportedly open to the general public, with free tickets being offered to around 500 people. It’s also expected that there will be some familiar famous faces in attendance and that the event will be live streamed so that those who can’t make it in person can still participate.

In addition to his political work, Jerry was also known for his popular talk show, The Jerry Springer Show. His most recent public venture was his courtroom show, Judge Jerry, which aired for three seasons from 2019 until 2022. Jerry spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife about the show in 2021. “The dilemma for me is that there’s a moral answer and there’s a legal answer,” Jerry explained in the interview. “And they’re not always the same.”