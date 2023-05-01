Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Look So In Love While Celebrating 35th Wedding Anniversary: Photo

The Academy Award winner gave his wife a celebratory cake as they celebrated over three decades of marriage in a sweet photo.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 1, 2023 2:31PM EDT
View gallery
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas arrive for the 26th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 19, 2020. The Screen Actors Guild Awards will be broadcast live on TNT and TBS.SAG Awards 2020, Los Angeles, California, United States - 19 Jan 2020
Will Smith, Jada Smith27th Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Mar 2022
Trudie Styler, Sting 'The Last Ship' musical opening night, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Jan 2020
Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Happy anniversary to Tom Hanks and Rita WilsonThe actress, 66, shared an adorable photo of the Forrest Gump star, 66, giving her a cake, which simply said “Happy Anniversary” on it, while they commemorated 35 years of marriage on Sunday, April 30. The couple each had huge smiles on their faces, showing their love for one another, as Tom handed his wife the cake.

The Sleepless In Seatle star shared the photos on both her Instagram and Twitter. She sweetly smiled at the cake while wearing a huge pair of sunglasses. Tom also wore a pair of glasses, as he handed her the cake, which looked delicious. In her caption, Rita commemorated the date and celebrated their love for one another. “35 years of marriage. April 30, 1988. Love is everything,” she wrote.

So many famous friends also dropped comments wishing the two a very happy anniversary. Jessica Capshaw, Jennifer Garner, Kenan Thompsonand Maria Shriver all left comments celebrating the pair’s long-lasting love.

Rita commemorated her and Tom’s 35 year marriage on Instagram. (Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Over 35 years of marriage, Tom and Rita have had two sonsChet Hanks, 32, and Truman, 27. Tom also has an older son Colin, 45, and a daughter Elizabeth, 40, from his first marriage to Samantha Lewes, who he was married to from 1978 to 1987. Samantha died in 2002 after a battle with bone cancer.

Tom and Rita have regularly shared their love for one another throughout their marriage. Rita opened up about how their marriage has changed in an October 2022 interview with The Guardian“Marriages are multiple relationships, really, between two people who are always changing,” she said. “Tom Hanks and I have been married more than 30 years – we’re not the same people as when we first met decades earlier. You have to allow each other to evolve and grow; you need communication and curiosity. Stay interested in your partner, and make sure to really listen.”

The Cast Away star has also gushed about his wife in interviews. He recalled what he had said about Rita after winning the Oscar for Forrest Gump in a 2001 interview with Oprah Winfrey. “I said that I have a woman who teaches me what love is every day. Maybe that sentiment is possible to fake, but for me it’s really true. What makes me different from others is that I verbalize this stuff. A lot of people would flee from what they think is award-show cheesiness, and I don’t. I often joke that my speeches are very personal moments that play themselves out in front of billions of people,” he said.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad