Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Look So In Love While Celebrating 35th Wedding Anniversary: Photo

Happy anniversary to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson! The actress, 66, shared an adorable photo of the Forrest Gump star, 66, giving her a cake, which simply said “Happy Anniversary” on it, while they commemorated 35 years of marriage on Sunday, April 30. The couple each had huge smiles on their faces, showing their love for one another, as Tom handed his wife the cake.

The Sleepless In Seatle star shared the photos on both her Instagram and Twitter. She sweetly smiled at the cake while wearing a huge pair of sunglasses. Tom also wore a pair of glasses, as he handed her the cake, which looked delicious. In her caption, Rita commemorated the date and celebrated their love for one another. “35 years of marriage. April 30, 1988. Love is everything,” she wrote.

So many famous friends also dropped comments wishing the two a very happy anniversary. Jessica Capshaw, Jennifer Garner, Kenan Thompson, and Maria Shriver all left comments celebrating the pair’s long-lasting love.

Over 35 years of marriage, Tom and Rita have had two sons: Chet Hanks, 32, and Truman, 27. Tom also has an older son Colin, 45, and a daughter Elizabeth, 40, from his first marriage to Samantha Lewes, who he was married to from 1978 to 1987. Samantha died in 2002 after a battle with bone cancer.

Tom and Rita have regularly shared their love for one another throughout their marriage. Rita opened up about how their marriage has changed in an October 2022 interview with The Guardian. “Marriages are multiple relationships, really, between two people who are always changing,” she said. “Tom Hanks and I have been married more than 30 years – we’re not the same people as when we first met decades earlier. You have to allow each other to evolve and grow; you need communication and curiosity. Stay interested in your partner, and make sure to really listen.”

The Cast Away star has also gushed about his wife in interviews. He recalled what he had said about Rita after winning the Oscar for Forrest Gump in a 2001 interview with Oprah Winfrey. “I said that I have a woman who teaches me what love is every day. Maybe that sentiment is possible to fake, but for me it’s really true. What makes me different from others is that I verbalize this stuff. A lot of people would flee from what they think is award-show cheesiness, and I don’t. I often joke that my speeches are very personal moments that play themselves out in front of billions of people,” he said.