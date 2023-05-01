Rachel Brosnahan Dares To Bare In Stunning Sheer Gown At The Met Gala

Rachel Brosnahan came to slay at the Met Gala. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star looked absolutely stunning in a sexy sheer gown on the 2023 Met Gala carpet. The top portion of her gown was completely sheer, with black sequins serving as nipple pasties. The bottom portion of the gown was a simple black cut.

Rachel paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld — the theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty — with her look. The sleeves of her sheer gown were cut off at the fingertips. Karl, the late Chanel fashion director, was famous for rocking cutoff gloves.

The 32-year-old Emmy winner’s hair was pulled back into a sleek ponytail, and she also had a long black coat with her in case she got cold. With this Met Gala look, that’s a guarantee!

Rachel attended her first Met Gala in 2019. She looked stunning in a pink floral gown. She returned to the Met Gala in 2022 and looked like a golden goddess in a sequined gold gown.

The actress is currently on Broadway alongside Oscar Isaac in The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window. She made her Broadway debut in 2013 in The Big Knife.

Earlier this year, Rachel wrapped up filming the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Season 5 premiered on April 14. The final season features flash forwards, giving us glimpses into an adult Esther and Ethan. The series finale of the Prime Video show is expected to premiere on May 26.

Ahead of the final season’s premiere, Mrs. Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino reflected on how Rachel was destined to play Midge Maisel. “Rachel was the only actress that knew to lean into the microphone,” Amy told EW. “She had the balls. She’d never done a comedy before. She always played very tragic roles. But she wasn’t afraid of the monologue [from the pilot]. Midge was a very confident character, and whoever played her had to walk into the room with that confidence. Once you saw Rachel do it, it was game over.”