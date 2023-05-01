Lizzo Wears High Slit Dress To Pre-Met Gala Dinner With Anna Wintour: Photos

Lizzo got the party started on Sunday (Apr. 30) when she attended the pre-Met Gala party held at Anna Wintour’s home. Lizzo, 35, was one of the A-listers present, along with Kim Kardashian, Penelope Cruz, and Sienna Miller, and the “About Damn Time” singer looked resplendent in her purple dress. With a thigh-high slit that showed off her legs and a neckline that showcased her shoulders and cleavage, Lizzo looked stunning as she made her way into the bash. She even opted for some purple-tinted glasses for that extra bit of glam.

Lizzo made her Met Gala debut in 2022, appearing on the red carpet in a black gown and a luxurious black-and-gold robe. She even brought along a flute and played a solo as she entered the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the party. “We took her luscious Mane on her journey of heat waves and marvel to create a Gilded Goth Glamour Look. I knew Lizzo’s look would require bold sophistication body and hold,” stylist Shelby Swain said about Lizzo’s beauty.

Apparently, the night wasn’t completely fun for the “Truth Hurts” singer. Lizzo reportedly went on Instagram Live over the weekend and expressed frustration about the event. “There’s a long f*** line,” Lizzo explained, per Cosmopolitan. “I’m taking the glamour away from it, but it’s true. You’ve gotta wait. So you’re waiting, and that’s the hardest part. I was sweating in a big-ass coat, my feet were hurting.”

“I was like, ‘Bitch? Can we get some chairs or some drinks or some hors d’oeuvres?” she reportedly said. “They were being really stingy with the liquor that night. He was like, ‘Red or white wine? And I was like, ‘Tequila! Do you know what I’ve been through? Do you know how many hours I’ve been in this corset? How long I’ve been in these damn shoes? Tequila!'”

Lizzo also claimed the photographers heckled her before she made her way into the gala. “I had this plan to play the flute and do the whole intro [of a classical piece],” she reportedly said, “but I got nervous, and I only played it once because all the photographers were heckling me. They were like, ‘You’re putting us to sleep with the flute!’ I was like, ‘OK?’ In my mind I thought everyone was going to be transfixed. So I only played it once, only the first half of it. Then I posed and got the photos.”