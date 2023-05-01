Lea Michele Rocks Sparkling Silver Gown With Plunging Cut-Out & A Sleek Bob At Met Gala

Lea Michele continues to slay every red carpet she’s on, and this time it’s for fashion’s biggest night! The Funny Girl star joined in on the fashion fun 2023 Met Gala on May 1st, wearing a sequin silver gown and debuting a chic, sleek bob. Lea leaned into Karl Lagerfeld’s playful designs, with the addition of a bow across her chest, as well as at her neckline, holding the dress together before it draped into a full open back. The Broadway star’s gown also featured a plunging cut-out in the front and she added a gorgeous, dazzling choker that matched the look. Lea also donned a vintage Fred Leighton Art Deco Diamond Bombe Cocktail ring circa 1935, as well as diamond stud earrings by Kwiat.

Lea’s beauty look was constructed by celebrity makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez, utilizing True Botanicals for skin prep, in addition to Armani and Tweezerman for the makeup. The MUA revealed she was Barbra Streisand as her muse for the look, saying, “I wanted a modern nod to Barbra Streisand’s makeup when she won her award for Funny Girl. I thought perfect with her look in its entirety.”

Lea’s appearance at the Met comes just days after the Time 100 Gala where she attended and gave an update on her son Ever’s health, following multiple hospitalizations. “Ever’s doing good. He’s doing well,” she told People Magazine of her 2-year-old son. “We still have a little bit of a long road ahead of us here, but he’s doing well, thank God, and healthy.” The former Glee star revealed on March 22nd that her little boy was hospitalized with “a scary health issue” that caused her to miss a performance of Funny Girl.

Nearly two weeks later, she revealed they were back in the hospital and reflected on struggling through this health journey with her son. “Today was a hard day. As parents, we have to be strong for our kids. But sometimes you just want to break down and cry,” Lea wrote on an Instagram story of her son in his crib, holding onto a blanket. “These hard times show you truly what matters and is important in life and how much we have to be grateful for. It’s been hard, to say the least, but our boy is such a champ and is going to be ok. But it still hurts.”

In speaking with People, Lea went on to say that her Funny Girl castmates have been ultra-supportive since news of Ever’s health struggles. “The most amazing support from my cast and my family,” she said,” adding her husband Zandy Reich has been “wonderful.”