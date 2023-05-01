Emily Blunt Rocks A Largerfeld-Inspired Lace Top With A Massive Bow & Sequin Pants To Met Gala

Miranda Priestly would certainly approve of Emily Blunt’s 2023 Met Gala look! The Jungle Cruise star arrived to the fete honoring Karl Lagerfeld‘s life’s work wearing Michael Kors. Emily rocked a long sleeve white lace top that featured black tulle pussy bow with white rose, very Lagerfeld-inspired. It was paired with sequin, curve hugging tuxedo pants that had a skirt overlay and was held up by a waist-cinching cumberbund. The actress wore her hair up in a purposely messy top knot, which showed off her dangling diamond earrings.

While speaking the Met Gala live stream hosts, Michael recalled his friendship with Lagerfeld, saying, “Whenever I have a day where I think to myself I have too much to do today, I always remember Karl, who was this machine of creativity, energy, humor, all of it together and stay curious.”

Emily has been a mainstay at Met Galas through the years. Unfortunately, she was unable to attend last May’s event due to her filming schedule for the upcoming Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer, but she did step out for the Part 1 of the Met Gala event in the fall of 2021 and was donned the ‘winner’ of the evening with her look. The Brit did her best to bring an All-American energy to her ensemble, channeling the Statue Of Liberty with a star-spangled head piece and jaw-dropping custom Miu Miu gown. The entire look took inspiration from Hedy Lamarr, the iconic actress and the star of the classic fashion film, Ziegfeld Girl, which perfectly tapped into the ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion” theme.

In 2021, Emily and her bestie Sienna Miller went as each other’s dates for the evening, which they also did in 2019. That year, the Devil Wears Prada actress wore a luminous Michael Kors Collection golden gown with a matching headpiece and bag to align with the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme. Prior to her 2019 appearance, Emily hadn’t attended the gala since 2016, for the “Manus x Machine”-themed ball. Then, she rocked a blue Michael Kors Collection gown that showed off her growing baby bump at the time! Emily attended the event with her friend Olivia Wilde, who was also in Michael Kors and pregnant at the time.

Emily attended the Met in 2015 solo, and before that, with her husband John Krasinski in 2013 and 2012!