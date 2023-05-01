Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 28, Posts Rare Selfie: See Photo

Tom Cruise has been a pilot, a secret agent, a bartender, and a vampire. One thing he hasn’t been in a movie, it seems, is a golf pro – so his son, Connor Cruise, picked up that slack on Apr. 29. Connor, 28, snapped a shot of him at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, giving the thumbs up while standing on the course. The adopted child of Tom, 60, and Nicole Kidman looked good in his dark blue striped polo and shorts.

Before that, Connor hadn’t posted anything on his IG since August 2022. Connor participated in a fishing trip as part of the “Providing Meals On Reels” campaign to feed the hungry. “Got it done yesterday with the boys. 301# Warsaw on the hand crank @gomx_fish @freemanboatworks @nick_chicouris_ @thereelborn2catch @fountainofyouthfishing #TopFish,” Connor captioned a video of him standing next to a giant grouper. The fish looked as tall as a man, and a follow-up post said that he donated “over 300 lbs. of Warsaw Grouper” for the charity campaign.

Connor doesn’t often post on social media; when he does, it’s usually about how he likes to fish. He’s also behind @ConnorsMeatShack, an Instagram account dedicated to his efforts in the culinary arts. However, he hasn’t been that active on the account. He last posted in January, reminding everyone to “render your fat!”

In June 2022, Connor hung out with The Sandlot star Patrick Renna in Santa Monica, California. The two were seen having dinner together at the iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue. After the meal, they took a moment outside the restaurant to talk briefly before going their separate ways.

Tom appeared alongside Connor in 2021 when the two caught a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants. Since then, Tom and Connor haven’t made any public appearances together.

In March 2023, Page Six reported that Tom “has not seen [Suri Cruise] in a very long time” and that he “is not part of her life.” Tom and Katie, Holmes‘s daughter, was six-years-old when her parents divorced in 2012, and he hasn’t been photographed with her since a trip to Disneyland that same year. Tom remains estranged from his daughter and his ex-wife, with allegations that his affiliation with the Church of Scientology claiming that’s the reason behind the rift.