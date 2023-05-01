Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He’s ‘Proud’ Of Chris Pratt In Rare Public Compliment Of Son-In-Law

The official seal of approval! Chris Pratt‘s new film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, will hit theaters on May 5, but his father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, has already given it a raving review via Twitter on Apr. 28. “I saw #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 last night and WOW,” his rare public comment on his daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger‘s husband began. “@prattprattpratt , you crushed it. A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I’m very, very proud of you.”

Many people took to the comments of The Terminator star‘s tweet to react to him praising Chris publicly. “One of the coolest tweets of 2023!” one admirer quipped. A second fan couldn’t help but praise Arnold for being so kind to his son-in-law. “Always read your tweets in your voice! Always great to see the famous be so happy and giving praise to others. You will always be a great role model for me and my children,” they tweeted.

The Parks and Recreation alum has been a part of the Schwarzenegger family for about four years, as he and Katherine, 33, got married in 2019. Prior to that, Chris was married to actress, Anna Faris, from 2009 until their 2018 divorce. Most recently, the Guardians of the Galaxy movie star opened up about his relationship with the 75-year-old during his Apr. 6 interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers. During the interview, the 43-year-old noted how much Arnold loves being a grandpa to Katherine and his two daughters: Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 10 months.

“I’ve gotten obviously to know him now as just a regular guy and all of that,” he gushed. “He’s a great grandfather, a great dad, and a good father-in-law and he’s got a wealth of experience, oddly, in the world of promoting blockbuster action movies. It’s like, who else are you gonna talk to about that kinda stuff? So that’s pretty cool.” The Hollywood hunk even noted that he and Arnold play chess “a lot” and has continuously lost to Katherine’s dad.

Chris and his wife recently wowed on the red carpet of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premiere in Los Angeles on Apr. 27. While out on the town to promote his new movie, Chris looked dapper in a brown and purple plaid suit. He completed his ensemble with a pink dress shirt and a matching purple tie. Meanwhile, his better half shined in a metallic silver dress with floral embellishments throughout. Katherine perfected Hollywood glamour with her iconic brunette curls and simply droplet earrings.