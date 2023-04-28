Angelina Jolie & Son Maddox, 21, Leave Washington D.C. After White House Visit: Photos

Super mom! Angelina Jolie treated her son Maddox, 21, to a star-studded affair when she took him as her plus-one to the White House state dinner on Wednesday! The adorable pair were spotted leaving the nation’s capital the next day, as they made their way through the Washington/Dulles airport, as seen in photos here via DailyMail. Looking every inch the movie star, Angelina, 47, rocked an all-black ensemble with a Celine bag on one arm and her handsome son on the other.

The Maleficent star also added a pair of designer shades and a trendy trench coat for the travel day. Maddox kept it a bit more casual, as he sported a black tee, vintage denim and fresh sneakers. He also appeared to be on luggage duty, as he was tasked with juggling a few duffle bags.

The mom-son darling duo surely had an incredible evening alongside President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who hosted South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife Kim Keon-hee in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-ROK alliance. The celeb-heavy evening, which included guests Chip & Joanna Gaines and Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim, was topped off by a performance of Don McClean’s “American Pie,” sung by the South Korean leader himself, per NBC News.

After a standing ovation for the impromptu a cappella performance, Biden surprised Suk-yeol with an autographed guitar from McClean, as Suk-yeol previously revealed that the American classic was his favorite song in school, per the outlet. “The next state dinner we’re going to have, you’re looking at the entertainment,” Biden said as he wrapped his arm around Suk-yeol.

While Angelina had only Maddox along for the ride this time, she’s been known to take other members of her big brood to D.C. Just last year, she and Zahara, 17, took over the Capital for a women’s rights event.

Along with Maddox and Zahara, Angelina also co-parents Pax, 19, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, with her ex Brad Pitt. Angelina is currently entangled in a legal battle with Brad, where she’s attempting to win full custody of the kids. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star is asking for the joint custody arrangement that is currently in place. The famous exes were first linked up romantically in 2005. In August 2014, the pair married, only to split just two years later.