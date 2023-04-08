Pax Jolie-Pitt, 19, Spotted Leaving Physiotherapy In Los Angeles: Photos

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 19, seemed to have some physical therapy work on himself this week. The son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was photographed leaving Moti Physiotherapy in Los Angeles, CA and was reportedly limping as he wore a white T-shirt, black and gray shorts, white socks, and black sneakers. He also had on a black baseball cap and black face mask and didn’t pay much attention to the cameras around him.

It’s unclear why Pax was at the physiotherapy location but his visit comes just three weeks after he was photographed showing off his toned abs while walking in a parking lot. He was lifting up his shirt, during the outing, and appeared relaxed and healthy. The solo outing was just one of many that he’s been seen on lately, proving he’s taking advantage of some relaxing alone time now that’s an adult.

Before going on solo outings, Pax was often seen out and about with his mom and some of his siblings, who include Maddox, 21, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. They would visit local shopping malls or restaurants and pet shops. The family is known for not shying away from casual outings despite the level of fame Angelina has.

Like with her outings, Angelina isn’t afraid to openly speak about the love and admiration she has for her kids, including Pax. Back in 2007, the doting mom gushed over Pax and described his personality, included when she first adopted him.

“Pax is a great kid. When we first met him we thought he was really shy but after two days at home we discovered he is the loudest member of the family. We don’t know if it’s because he has freedom he’s never had before, but he’s doing great,” she told the UK’s Mirror at the time. “I’m really proud of Pax. It’s obvious he is used to stronger discipline, so it’s hard to change, but we are learning and he’s doing very well.”