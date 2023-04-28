’90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise’ Exclusive Preview: Jessica & Juan Reveal Their Pregnancy

Jessica and Juan had a lot to discuss after it was revealed that they were two months pregnant on 90 Day Fiance:Love In Paradise. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 1 episode, Jessica asked Juan how he is feeling about impending fatherhood, including stepparenting Jessica’s kids from a previous relationship, after she and the fam arrived in Colombia to visit him. The 29-year-old bartender initially replied, “More love coming, I’m ready,” but his reservations about it were soon revealed in a confessional.

“I’m trying to play it cool for Jess, but inside I’m shaking,” Juan explained. “I’m a bartender, single guy, making drinks, whose becoming the father of three kids,” he continued. “It’s not the life I expected to live at 29 years old and I really hope after this week, it’s gonna be the life that I want.”

Oof, that might not bode well for Jessica, who was ready to tell her two kids about the upcoming arrival of their new sibling. “Dayton and Dawson don’t know about the baby yet cause I was waiting for me and Juan to do it together,” she said in a confessional. “One day this week we are going to take them to do something fun and then we’re gonna tell the the great news.”

And it looked like Juan was going to get a taste of what a father of three might experience when he tried to get some alone time with his lady. Just as the couple began a hot and heavy make out session in bed, with Juan even taking off his shirt, one of Jessica’s children shouted up to the bedroom window from the backyard. “Mom, Juna, come outside! Juan, what are you doing?!” the boy yelled, hilariously interrupting the young lovers.

Tune in to see what goes down with Juan and Jessica as they near the two-year mark on their romance when the full episode airs on Monday. And catch the whole Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise as it continues every Monday at 8 p.m. on TLC.