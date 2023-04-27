Elizabeth Olsen Stuns In Red Dress At Premiere Of Her New Show ‘Love & Death’

Elizabeth Olsen always looks classy on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the LA premiere of her new show, Love & Death, on April 26. The 34-year-old looked stunning in a sleeveless silky red dress with a high slit on the front of the skirt and a cutout on the back of the dress.

Elizabeth’s red dress was silky and flowy while the slit started around the top of her thighs, putting her long, toned legs on full display. As if the dress couldn’t get any sexier, the back was completely cut out and tied in a bow in the middle of her shoulders. She styled the gorgeous gown with a pair of strappy red Givenchy G Woven Sandals with crystal embellishments across the front straps. A slicked-back middle-parted bun and a matte brown lip completed her look.

Elizabeth’s outfits while promoting her new TV show have been incredible and aside from this look, she was recently on The Today Show when she wore a bright yellow Proenza Shouler Crushed Matte Satin Dress that had a fitted bodice and a pleated skirt lined with black buttons. She draped a black blazer over her shoulders and accessorized with pointed-toe black leather Stuart Weitzman Stuart Pumps and Ray-Ban Original Classic Wayfarer sunglasses.

Another one of our favorite recent looks from the actress was when she was on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. For the show, she wore red yet again, but this time, she rocked a vintage 1980s Michael Kors Jumpsuit with a low-cut V-neckline and wide-leg trousers. She topped her look off with a pair of Beladora Antique Georgian Earrings and black pointed-toe pumps. The new TV series Love & Death officially releases on HBO on April 27, 2023.