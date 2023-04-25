Travis Barker Goes Completely Nude To Sell A Collectable Enema Kit In Wild Ad You Can’t Unsee

How does Travis Barker do it? That’s the question the blink-182 drummer answers in the video Liquid Death, the beverage company that offers to “murder your thirst” when promoting a new collab that everyone can get behind. “What’s my secret?” says a fully naked Travis, 47. “How did I marry the woman of my dreams?” Cut to a shot of Travis’s tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian‘s eyes. “How did I have such a successful career in music?” he asks as the video shows him playing. “I use Liquid Death Mountain Water.…in my [redacted].”

Introducing Liquid Death x Travis Barker: Enema of the State. “Thanks to my new signature ‘Enema of the State’ enema kit, I’ve been able to turn my dreams into reality,” says the prolific drummer and producer. The testimonials show that anyone can be successful as Travis, from homemakers fronting death metal bands called Festering Corpse Puke to serial killers eating far fewer people to Toby Morse (of punk band H20, oddly enough) proudly saying he’s at the front of a human centipede!

While the Liquid Death x Travis Barker: Enema of the State enema kit is real and is for sale (for $182), it’s not intended for use as an actual medical device. The commercial clarifies that it should “never be placed in or near your butthole without consulting a doctor first.” However, the kit – which comes with a limited edition enema bulb – comes with a 19.2 oz can of Liquid Death Mountain Water autographed by Travis.

The product is a cheeky reference to blink-182’s landmark album, Enema of The State, which features “What’s My Age Again?” “Adam’s Song,” and “All The Small Things.” This new collaboration also marks Travis as an official Liquid Death Ambassador, joining a roster of celebrity backers such as Bert Kreischer, Wiz Khalifa, Martha Stewart, and more.

Travis recently completed the first two shows of the blink-182 reunion tour, the second of which saw him, Mark Hoppus and the returning Tom DeLonge replace Frank Ocean as the headliner for the final night of Coachella 2023.

Liquid Death offers a different kind of refreshing non-alcoholic experience, providing quality water in recyclable cans (which are more sustainable than plastic bottles.) The brand has expanded to include varieties of flavored sparkling waters – Mango Chainsaw, Berry It Alive, Convicted Melon, and the very enjoyable Severed Lime – and has recently launched its line of Ice Teas.

However, the death metal iconography and name have resulted in some people posting nasty comments online. So, Liquid Death turned all that hate into hits, releasing two volumes of death metal tracks based on all the negative, rude, and trollish comments they’ve gotten online.

Plus, in 2020, the brand launched its “Cans For Bands” initiative, offering 50% of all sales to bands that partake in its profit-sharing program, Death Peddlers United. Bands like The Bombpops, Mutoid Man, and Converge are some who have signed up through the program. Wolf-Face even wrote a jingle for them!