Madonna Shows Off Her Famous Cone Bras As She Takes Trip Down ‘Memory Lane’

Madonna, 64, is giving her fans some serious nostalgia with her latest set of Instagram costume photos! The singer brought back her world famous cone bras as she posed with various ones, including some that were attached to sexy corsets, in the snapshots. In the first eye-catching photo, she wore a blue velvet version over a white fishnet short-sleeved top as her long blonde hair was in braids, and she accessorized with multiple silver necklaces.

The corsets shown in the other photos were gold, beige, and silver with gold sequins, and a black and white vest was also included. Madonna topped off the entertaining post with two new photos of herself rocking a pink and black jogging suit with silver and white stars and white Crocs. She also held up a pair of black shorts with pink detail and a pink bow, in one of them.

Madonna, who is gearing up for her Celebration Tour, explained the photos in more detail, in the lengthy caption she added to the post. “A trip to my archives is always a nostalgic trip down memory lane!” she exclaimed. “If I think about my journey through music over the last 4 decades— how could I not think about all the incredible clothes I got to wear and all the amazing designers I was lucky enough to work with!!”

“When I was a little girl I remember my mother was always cold. Partly because she was sick but also because she never had a coat,” she continued. “She always spent what little money we had on our coats and I remember standing outside waiting for the schoolbus With my mother shivering in the cold in the middle of winter!! Years later when I became successful my mother’s sister said to me, ‘Now You can buy all the coats your mother couldn’t buy for herself!'”

Madonna ended her caption by continuing to boast about her mother, who was also named Madonna and passed away in 1963. “The journey from the memory of my shivering mother in Winter to me shivering in the over air-conditioned storage space where all my costumes are stored is quite remarkable! I am overwhelmed with gratitude,” she shared. “Every time I put on an incredible coat I think of my Mother. I hope she likes my taste in costumes. But most of all i hope she’s warm! 💗#madonnacelebrationtour.”

As most longtime Madonna fans know, the talented artist often wore the cone bras and corsets during her time in the spotlight in the 1990s. In fact, the first time one was seen was when she was on her Blonde Ambition Tour in 1990. It was pink and satin and made major headlines, becoming one of the most memorable pieces of costumes in music history.

Madonna’s Celebration Tour is set to kick off in Vancouver in July.