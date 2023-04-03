Madonna’s Twin Daughters, 10, Wear Crochet Outfits That They Designed Themselves In Cute Photos

Madonna's twin daughters Stella & Estere looked fabulous in crochet outfits that they made all by themselves.

April 3, 2023
Madonna’s twin daughters Stella and Estere take after their mom in the creativity department and they proved that when they created their own outfits. The girls rocked crochet sets that they designed themselves and they were super stylish.

One of the twins wore a blue set that featured a handkerchief crop top with a mid-rise light and dark blue mini skirt with a drawstring around her waist. She topped her look off with a matching crochet purse and a gray knit hat.

As for the other twin, she rocked a pink set featuring a sleeveless crop top and a low-rise mini skirt. The mini skirt featured a ruffled hemline and pom-pom drawstrings. She topped her look off with a pink and purple crochet turban.

The twins definitely get their stylish fashion sense from their mom and lately, Madonna has been rocking a slew of fun outfits. Just recently, the singer rocked a plunging black leather corset top with silver chains hanging off of it styled with a super short and distressed black denim mini skirt. She topped her look off with a black blazer, layered necklaces, fishnet tights, and sky-high red leather platform heels.

Madonna with her twin daughter, Stella & Estere. (SplashNews.com)

Aside from this look, Madonna also recently wore an incredibly low-cut black corset top that had the word “F**k” written across it in crystals. She paired the top with a high-waisted white tulle ballroom skirt that was extra poofy and trailed behind her, topping her look off with a black blazer, leather gloves, and oversized black sunglasses.

