Gillian Anderson & Peter Morgan Go Public With Their Rekindled Romance Nearly 3 Years After Split: Photos

Gillian Anderson and Peter Morgan are dating again! The actress, 54, and the British screenwriter, 60, confirmed their rekindled relationship by attending the wrap party for The Crown together on Sunday, April 23. Gillian and Peter, who dated for four years until 2020, walked side-by-side into the Natural History Museum in London to celebrate the end of filming on season 6 of the hit Netflix series that Peter created. Gillian memorably appeared in the show in season 4 as Margaret Thatcher.

Gillian and Peter dressed to impress for the party. Gillian wore a long black fur coat over a green dress with black heels. Peter wore a traditional black and white suit with a black tie. The pair was joined at the event by other stars from The Crown including Dominic West, Imelda Staunton, and Jonathan Pryce, according to Daily Mail.

Gillian and Peter sparked reconciliation rumors in early February, when they were seen holding hands in London. The two stars broke up in 2020, after which Peter dated filmmaker Jemima Goldsmith until early 2021. Peter and Jemima allegedly broke up because of how Peter chose to portray Jemima’s late friend, Princess Diana, in The Crown.

Gillian and Peter started dating in 2016, though they never moved in together. The Sex Education star talked about working alongside her boyfriend on season 4 of The Crown in a Nov. 2020 interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “For our own sanity, and actually for the benefit of the relationship, we had very clear boundaries,” Gillian explained. She also revealed that the couple promised each other that Gillian couldn’t comment on Peter’s script, and Peter couldn’t comment on Gillian’s performance.

News of Gillian and Peter’s split broke in December 2020. A source told PEOPLE that the stars decided to go their separate ways after a 4-year relationship because they both have “highly-demanding schedules.” But almost three years later, it appears that Gillian and Peter are officially back together.