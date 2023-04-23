Ben Affleck & Son Samuel, 11, Play Basketball At L.A. Park: Photos

Ben Affleck, 50, smiled from ear to ear while spending time with his son Samuel, 11, over the weekend. The actor played basketball with his mini me in a park in Los Angeles, CA and looked like he was heavily invested in the one-on-one activity. He wore a black T-shirt, black jeans, and red, white and black sneakers during the outing, while Samuel wore a light green T-shirt, blue basketball shorts, and black and white sneakers.

The basketball time comes after Ben made headlines for packing on the PDA with wife Jennifer Lopez, 53. The lovebirds showed their affection for each other at Samuel’s school recital just three days ago and looked like a happy family. Jennifer’s son Max, 15, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony, was also at the event.

Ben and Jennifer have seemed to be loving raise their blended family since they got hitched last year. In addition to Samuel and Max, Ben shares daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, with ex Jennifer Garner, and Jennifer shares Max’s twin, Emme, 15, with Marc. They are often seen out and about on various outings, such as going to the movies or on vacations, proving their bonds are close.

Ben and Jennifer also gush over their children whenever they get a chance, but they also gush over each other. The former recently talked about the latter, in an interview, and called her the “most gorgeous woman” ever. “She’s the most gorgeous woman in the world; she looks spectacular,” he said during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

The doting husband also claimed that Jennifer can get just about whatever she wants and still remains fit. “Let me tell you something that’s going to upset you. Jennifer just eats whatever she wants,” he said, in a video from the show. “Pizza, cookies, ice cream. Everything.” He also admitted that “she works out,” but jokingly said he does too and doesn’t “magically appear to be 20 years old.” He went on to gush over her skin, calling it “perfect,” and praised her work ethic.