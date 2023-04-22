Kylie Jenner Rocks Red Wig & Crop Top Amid Timothee Chalamet Romance Rumors: Photos

Kylie Jenner looked confident and sexy as she struck various poses in the new gorgeous snapshots.

April 22, 2023 1:56PM EDT
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Image Credit: MEGA

Kylie Jenner, 25, took to Instagram to share a set of new sexy photos with her followers on Friday. The makeup mogul wore a red wig along with a long-sleeved peach crop top that included gloves and light pink sheer pants, in the snapshots. She also accessorized with sunglasses and added dark pink lipstick as she gave a kissing face to the camera, in one photo.

Kylie captioned the post with just a red lipstick mark emoji and her fans didn’t hesitate to comment. Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian, also commented. “I love when you go king Kylie,” one of her comments read. “Stunning!!!!! You beat me to it but you look better than I would have anyhow. Ha,” another one read.

Before Kylie made headlines with her latest set of photos, she got attention for opening up about her lip fillers, in a new interview with HommeGirls. “I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t! Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room,” she told the outlet in a cover story.

Kylie Jenner
Kylie during a previous outing. (MEGA)

“I was the girl performing for everyone,” she continued. “I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute.”

Kylie also talked about being a mother to daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1, both of whom she shares with ex Travis Scott. The devoted role in her life has made her look at beauty in a new way. “Oh, it’s changed so much. It’s made me love myself more,” she said about how motherhood has changed her. “I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me.”

