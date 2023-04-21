Yara Shahidi Stuns In Gold Cutout Dress At ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Premiere: Photos

Yara Shahidi always makes a statement on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the world premiere of Peter Pan & Wendy in London on April 20. The 23-year-old wore a bright gold metallic dress with cutouts on her waist and matching gold booties.

For the event, Yara wore a custom, gold sleeveless Alexander McQueen dress with a high neck and massive cutouts on her waist and bodice, revealing her toned abs. The bottom half of the chevron dress featured a fringe skirt that cascaded to the floor and showed off her toned legs. She accessorized her look with a pair of matching gold beaded booties, a pair of Cartier High Jewellery Topaz, Onyx, Diamond Earrings, and a Cartier Les Berlingots De Cartier Ring.

Yara has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she was at Coachella the weekend before when she wore a high-waisted orange and yellow Autumn Adeigbo Lily Sequined Pencil Skirt with a white cropped top that put her toned abs and tiny waist on display. She topped her look off with a pair of tan Dior D-Connect Sneakers.

Aside from that look, Yara attended a Dior show recently when she slayed in a Dior Resort 2023 ensemble featuring high-waisted fitted taupe trousers with a plunging white tank top tucked in. She topped her look off with a patterned floral blazer and a pair of black and white pointed-toe Dior J’adior Slingback Pumps.

The night before that, she looked fabulous in a pair of high-waisted Pearl by Lela Rose Striped Denim Jeans with a long-sleeve button-down crisp white crop top. She tied her look together with a pair of Clash De Cartier Hoop Earrings and tan pointed-toe Christian Louboutin Kate Pumps.