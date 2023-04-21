Yara Shahidi Stuns In Gold Cutout Dress At ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Premiere: Photos

Yara Shahidi looked stunning in a cutout gold dress at the 'Peter Pan & Wendy' premiere in London on April 20.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 21, 2023 9:55AM EDT
yara Shahidi
View gallery
Yara Shahidi attends the Peter Pan and Wendy World Premiere on April 20, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney) Peter Pan & Wendy World Premiere, London, United Kingdom - 20 Apr 2023
Yara Shahidi 'Peter Pan & Wendy' film premiere, London, UK - 20 Apr 2023 London, UK - 20th April 2023Yara Shahidi at Peter Pan & Wendy world premiere at Curzon Mayfair, London. Wearing Alexander McQueen
Jude Law 'Peter Pan & Wendy' film premiere, London, UK - 20 Apr 2023 London, UK - 20th April 2023 Jude Law at Peter Pan & Wendy world premiere at Curzon Mayfair, London.
Image Credit: James Gillham/Shutterstock

Yara Shahidi always makes a statement on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the world premiere of Peter Pan & Wendy in London on April 20. The 23-year-old wore a bright gold metallic dress with cutouts on her waist and matching gold booties.

Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi looked fabulous in this custom gold Alexander McQueen dress at the ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ premiere. (James Gillham/Shutterstock)

For the event, Yara wore a custom, gold sleeveless Alexander McQueen dress with a high neck and massive cutouts on her waist and bodice, revealing her toned abs. The bottom half of the chevron dress featured a fringe skirt that cascaded to the floor and showed off her toned legs. She accessorized her look with a pair of matching gold beaded booties, a pair of Cartier High Jewellery Topaz, Onyx, Diamond Earrings, and a Cartier Les Berlingots De Cartier Ring.

Yara has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she was at Coachella the weekend before when she wore a high-waisted orange and yellow Autumn Adeigbo Lily Sequined Pencil Skirt with a white cropped top that put her toned abs and tiny waist on display. She topped her look off with a pair of tan Dior D-Connect Sneakers.

yara Shahidi
Yara slayed the red carpet at the London premiere of ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ on April 20. (James Gillham/Shutterstock)

Aside from that look, Yara attended a Dior show recently when she slayed in a Dior Resort 2023 ensemble featuring high-waisted fitted taupe trousers with a plunging white tank top tucked in. She topped her look off with a patterned floral blazer and a pair of black and white pointed-toe Dior J’adior Slingback Pumps.

The night before that, she looked fabulous in a pair of high-waisted Pearl by Lela Rose Striped Denim Jeans with a long-sleeve button-down crisp white crop top. She tied her look together with a pair of Clash De Cartier Hoop Earrings and tan pointed-toe Christian Louboutin Kate Pumps.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad