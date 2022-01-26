‘Grown-ish’s Yara Shahidi, Chloe Bailey & More On Zoey’s Love Triangle, Jazz’s ‘Purpose’ & More

‘Grown-ish’ returns for the second half of season 4 on January 27. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Yara Shahidi, Chloe Bailey, Francia Raisa, and Emily Arlook about what’s ahead for the ‘grown-ish’ girls.

Freeform’s hit college series grown-ish is back for the second half of its fourth season. As graduation gets closer, all of the characters will face choices that will shape the course of their futures. When it comes to Zoey, she has massive decisions to make regarding her career and her love life. So, will she choose once and for all between Aaron and Luca?

“I think more than anything, more than choosing between Aaron and Luca, it’s like, will Zoey choose herself? And what person goes along with that vision of who she is,” Yara Shahidi told HollywoodLife during a recent press junket.

In the last episode of season 4A, Ana and Vivek had a very spicy hookup. After it happened, Ana told Vivek they could never speak of it again. “I think Ana is very tormented by that situation, and now she’s trying to erase it from her mind and hope to God that her girlfriends don’t find out about it,” Francia Raisa said. As for whether or not Ana has ever thought about a relationship with Vivek, Francia stressed, “Hell no. Absolutely not.”

Like most college seniors, Jazz is carrying around a lot of pressure. From graduation to not making the Olympics to her breakup with Doug, Jazz has been put through the wringer. Season 4B will be an illuminating one for Jazz. “Her journey this season is all about finding who she truly is and what her purpose is in life and what makes her happy,” Chloe Bailey revealed.

Phil, Luna’s father, will be coming back into Nomi’s life in a big way in season 4B. Phil will finally meet his daughter. However, a father-daughter relationship remains uncertain for Luna and Phil, especially with Nomi calling the shots.

“I think it’s easy to let your own ego and your own feelings get in the way. Seeing him without even knowing he was in the same city is obviously a disturbing shock to a mother, but ultimately, she’ll have to decide what is the best thing for Luna,” Emily Arlook told HollywoodLife. Grown-ish airs Thursdays on Freeform.