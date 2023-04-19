Bridget Fonda, 59, Reveals If She’ll Ever Return To Acting As She Steps Out With Son, 18, In Rare Sighting: Watch

Bridget Fonda made a rare public appearance at LAX Airport on April 17, where she addressed whether or not she’s ever going to un-retire from acting. The 59-year-old Jackie Brown star was getting into a car with her son Oliver Elfman, 18, outside the airport, when paparazzi asked Bridget if she plans to make a Hollywood comeback 20 years after her retirement. “No,” Bridget firmly answered.

When the reporter pointed out that Jane Fonda‘s niece had “an iconic career” in Hollywood, the Golden Globe nominee reiterated that she’s done with acting. “I don’t think so, it’s too nice being a civilian,” she said. Bridget also confirmed that there’s no director who could convince her to come out of retirement.

Bridget looked unrecognizable at the airport compared to her days working in Hollywood. She was dressed in a comfortable striped grey top and black pants. She wore her hair up in a messy ponytail and also rocked a pair of glasses, as she carried a bag over her shoulder and got into the car to leave the airport. She was joined by her son Oliver, who she shares with her husband of almost two decades, Danny Elfman, 69.

Bridget is rarely seen in public, though her appearance at the airport was actually the second time in four days that paparazzi caught the retired star out and about. On April 14, Bridget was spotted running errands at a landscaping supply store by herself. The Singles star wore an oversized white sweater, black capri pants, and a pair of comfortable sneakers for the outing. Before that, Bridget’s last public appearance was in September 2022, which marked the first time she was seen in public in twelve years.

Bridget stepped away from acting in 2002 – around the time she survived a rollover car crash on the Pacific Coast Highway. At the time, her publicist said that Bridget suffered a “slight fracture of two thoracic vertebrae” and was expected to make a total recovery, per the Desert News.

Bridget’s last acting role was in a 2002 television movie called Snow Queen. The last time she appeared on a red carpet was back in 2009, for the premiere of the film Inglourious Basterds.