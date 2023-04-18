Jodie Sweetin’s Rarely Seen Daughter Zoie, 15, Looks Identical To ‘Full House’ Mom In Birthday Selfie

Jodie Sweetin, 41, looked like a doting mom in new photos that showed her celebrating her daughter Zoie‘s 15th birthday this week. The actress and the lookalike teen posed for a selfie alone together as well as for other Instagram photos with the group of friends that joined them for dinner at Nobu restaurant and a visit to a jewelry shop. Jodie gushed over the exciting day in the caption.

“To cap off Zo’s bday festivities, I told her I would take her and her friends out to @noburestaurants and I also took the ladies to pick out something at @aweinspired jewelry (and I may have gotten in on that too…),” she wrote. “A fabulous girls evening! (I can feel them rolling their eyes at this post already) 🤷‍♀️ Moms gonna mom.”

During the fun day, Jodie wore a white T-shirt under a denim jacket and green pants as her shoulder-length hair was down. Zoie, whose father is Jodie’s ex Cody Herpin, wore a gray corset top under a black jacket and brown pants. The other members of the group also looked stylish in their own black tops and jeans and pants.

Jodie’s latest post featuring Zoie and her friends comes just a few days after she shared a birthday tribute to Zoie in a different post. It featured multiple photos of the brunette as a kid and teen along with her family and friends. The loving mom added a sweet birthday message alongside it.

“15!!! How is my Zoie 15 today?! Zo, you have grown into such an INCREDIBLE young person, I am beyond proud of you,” the message began. “Your heart, your hard work, your sense of humor… you are such a bright light in so many ways. I love our chats together, catching up on drama, haha. I’m so proud of you Zo… and I’m so happy to be your mom ❤️❤️❤️ Happy 15th Birthday!!! Love you to the moon and back!!”



In addition to Zoie, Jodie’s a mother to her 12-year-old daughter Beatrix, whom she shares with ex Morty Coyle. She married Mescal Wasilewski in 2022.