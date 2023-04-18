Camila Cabello Rocks Black Bikini In New Mirror Selfie After Shawn Mendes PDA At Coachella

Camila Cabello showed off her incredible figure in a sexy new mirror selfie as she wore a tiny black string bikini. The 26-year-old posted a slideshow of photos on Instagram wearing the triangle bikini that featured a plunging top and super cheeky bottoms.

Camila posted the slideshow with the caption, “It’s whatever,” and in one photo she posed in the mirror wearing the bikini with a backward hat. The bikini featured a small triangle top that put her ample cleavage on display while the skinny strap high-rise bottoms featured a thong back. She topped her look off with an ivory baseball cap and loose beach waves.

In another photo from the slideshow, Camila posed in the same bikini, but this time, the photo was taken from behind. Camila sat down in the cheeky bikini revealing her bare butt while playing the guitar. Some of our other favorite photos from her Coachella weekend slideshow included her silky ivory crop top that was completely see-through and had lace details. She styled the top with mid-rise baggy black denim cargo pants and an Ougie Custom Initial Necklace.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spotted kissing at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/QK5r9I1VsK — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 15, 2023

Another photo pictured Camila lying on the grass while wearing a cutout silky white tank top. The top had a plunging V-neckline that tied in the center of her chest while her entire stomach was on display. Camila’s photos come just a few days after she showed major PDA with her ex, Shawn Mendes, at Coachella. Camila and Shawn announced their breakup with a joint statement on November 17, 2021. However, the former couple was spotted kissing at Coachella on April 14, 2023, as they danced and hugged each other in the audience.

The night that Camila and Shawn rekindled their romance, Camila wore an ivory satin cutout Bydee Mila Bra with a pair of Retrofete Alejandra Cargo Pants, a Free People Wade Leather Sling Bag, a Chanel CC Faux Pearl Necklace, and R13 Kurt High Top Sneakers in White.