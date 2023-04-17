Amelia Hamlin Stuns In Tiny Crop Top With Oversized Denim Jacket & Baggy Jeans At Coachella: Photos

When it comes to Amelia Hamlin, one thing is for sure – she always looks stylish. The 21-year-old proved that when she attended Day 2 of the Coachella Music Festival on April 16, wearing a tiny black crop top with an oversized denim jacket and low-rise baggy jeans.

Amelia put her incredibly toned abs on full display when she wore a cropped black T-shirt that ended just below her chest. On top of the tee, she wore an oversized denim jacket left unbuttoned and styled the top with a pair of extremely baggy6 low-rise acid-wash jeans. She accessorized her look with a pair of black sunglasses, a gold necklace, and chunky black boots.

Double denim was Amelia’s outfit theme for the weekend and she chose to wear the trend again for the Revolve festival. For the event, she rocked a low-cut strapless denim corset top with a distressed square neckline. She styled the tight crop top with a matching low-rise denim pleated midi skirt. As for her accessories, she rocked a large gold cross necklace, black sunglasses, and a black and silver chain purse.

Amelia is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and aside from these outfits, she recently posted a slideshow on Instagram wearing a white Miu Miu ensemble. She wore a short-sleeve cropped collared knit shirt with red and blue stripes styled with a pair of silky pink underwear and matching low-rise white pants with a thick brown leather belt around her waist.

Her toned abs were on full display and she topped her look off with stunning glam featuring super voluminous curls that were slicked to the side and fastened with a white bedazzled hair clip. A nude matte lip with dark brown lip liner, a sultry smokey eye, and super long lashes on the top and bottom tied her look together.