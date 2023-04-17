50 Cent & Cuban Link: The Truth About Whether They’re Engaged After She’s Seen With Diamond Ring

Cuban Link recently sparked some speculation that her boo, 50 Cent, was finally ready to settle down. When Fiddy (Curtis James Jackson III, 47) performed over the recent weekend, his longtime girlfriend shared a video of the concert and of her watching from the side of the stage. However, fans noticed that Cuban (Jamira Haines) was “sticking that finger out like a kickstand” to show off the giant diamond ring around it. However, before anyone suspects Fiddy will walk down the aisle, TMZ Hip Hop reports that wedding bells won’t be ringing for them soon. The ring is not an engagement ring, a rep for 50 told the publication, but the couple “is very much together.”

Cuban shared the video of watching 50 Cent on Apr. 15. Set to a Summer Walker ballad, the footage showed Cuban’s mesh dress, the ring on her finger, and her obvious devotion to her man. She even captioned the video with emojis showing her “heart” was “locked” down. However, some thought it was the “Candy Shop” rapper whose heart was under lock and key. “The 1st woman to ‘really’ cuff Fif,” commented one fan. “I love how he chose you. I just know you’re a woman he never came across in his life. 50 invested in a new class,” said another.

Cuban and 50 Cent have been together for roughly four years. “The first time I went to meet her, she gave me an address, and it was the restaurant,” 50 said during an Instagram Live. Cuban interjected to explain why she had him meet her at an eatery. “He wasn’t coming to my house!” she said. Since then, they’ve hit it off, though they have kept their relationship (mostly) out of the spotlight.

That’s why when they made a public appearance at the BMF premiere in January, it was a “BFD.” The couple posed on the red carpet of the Jan. 5 event celebrating the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series. Fiddy wore a sharp suit with a green tie, while his girlfriend wore an elegant black gown that showed off plenty of skin.

Fiddy also explained how the COVID-19 pandemic brought him and Cuban closer together. “For 30 days, I [told her], ‘Send me a picture of something you want.’ Then after the 30 days, I did the same. At the end of it, we put the two vision boards together and talked about the things that don’t match up,” 50 Cent said in a 2020 interview with PEOPLE. “It sparked conversations that we probably wouldn’t have gotten to randomly, and it was easier for us to express it because it’s so early.”