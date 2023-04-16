North West, 9, Joins Katy Perry On Stage At Katy Perry’s Las Vegas Show: Watch

North West was invited onstage by Katy Perry at the pop star’s Las Vegas concert on Saturday night and it’s safe to say the 9-year-old will be ruling the world someday. Before showing off her incredible TikTok dance moves, North was asked by Katy what she wanted to be when she grows up. In a hilarious mic-drop moment, as mom Kim Kardashian and cousin Penelope Disick cheered from the audience, North calmly leaned into the microphone and replied, “Everything.” Watch Katy’s hilarious reaction in the video, below!

Katy Perry asks North West what she wants to be when she gets older pic.twitter.com/afbRssmu1L — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) April 16, 2023

The wild night out for the pre-teen began when Katy paused her Play residency to introduce herself to North. The “Bon Appetit” walked over to budding social media star on the Resorts World stage and said, “Hi North, the reason I know your name is because I’m a huge fan of your TikTok and I’ve seen a couple that you’ve made and you’re a really good dancer.”

“I thought what better way to be a better dancer is to show the world your awesome dance moves,” Katy added. North then invited a group of her friends to tear up the floor with their choreographed moves! And after North was finished torching the stage with her talent, she ran into the arms of her mom and celebrated, as seen in the video below. Too cute!

North West jumping of excitement and hugging Kim Kardashian after being invited on stage by Katy Perry is the cutest thing you’ll see today 🥺 pic.twitter.com/1OA780GXd7 — Katy Perry Activity (@KatyActivity) April 16, 2023

Kim, of course, appeared over-the-moon to see her eldest child slaying on stage with one of the world’s biggest entertainers. She even prepped for the big night with a private jet party, which she detailed on her Instagram Stories (below). “I surprised the girls with going to the @katyperry concert! I think I’m more excited than anyone…” she captioned the clip.

And it certainly appeared that way! Kim was all smiles as she shared some fun videos of herself rocking out to Katy during the concert. In one adorable clip, the makeup mogul proved a superstar aunt, as she and Penelope lip-synced to “Teenage Dream.” It was one incredible night for the Kardashian ladies!