Joseph Baena, 25, Shows Off Shirtless Chisled Chest As He Looks So Much Like Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger

Joseph Baena flashed a big smile as he flexed and promised he's 'prepared for anything,' in the new eye-catching post.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 8, 2023 1:22PM EDT
Joseph Baena
Image Credit: MEGA

Joseph Baena, 25, looked just like the younger version of his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, in his latest set of Instagram photos. The son of the actor and former bodybuilder confidently posed shirtless as he flexed and smiled, in the black and white snapshots. He only wore jeans and tied a white bandana around his head as a scenery of mountains could be seen behind him.

“Prepared for anything!” Joseph captioned his photos. Once they were published, his followers were quick to compliment in the comments section. “More pumping Iron you gonna be like your Dad like the late 70’s 💪💪,” one follower wrote, while another shared, “Genetics are a beautiful thing.” A third posted that he had “abs of steel” and a fourth shared that he is “definitely your dad’s twin.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger
A photo of Joseph’s dad Arnold flexing when he was younger. (Film Partners/Raf Industries/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Joseph’s latest set of photos aren’t the only ones he’s showed off that are reminiscent of his father’s earlier days. The fit hunk has seems to be very conscious of his physical fitness and often shares his incredible results in photos and videos. He regularly works out at the gym and it’s gotten him some amazing opportunities like a spot on Dancing With the Stars. He played Hercules on Disney night of the competition show, just like Arnold did in the 1969 movie Hercules in New York.

When comparisons to his father started coming up while dancing to his Hercules role, Joseph admitted he was honored. “I love my father. He’s the smartest, best man I can think of, so to be compared to him, to be in the same character Hercules, he played Hercules in New York, it’s amazing. It’s awesome. And who doesn’t want to be like their father, right? It’s great,” he said on the show.

Joseph Baena
Joseph walking shirtless during a previous outing. (MEGA)

When Joseph’s not taking on solo opportunities or working out on his own, he’s working out with Arnold. The inspired son often spends time at Gold’s Gym in Venice, CA with the Kindergarten Cop star and they mingle with other gym-goers as they lift weights, work out on the machines, and bond as father and son.

