Barbara Palvin Spotted Without A Ring Amid Reported Engagement To Dylan Sprouse: Photos

Barbara Palvin enjoyed a quick trip to the grocery store on Friday where she was spotted without a ring on that finger after it was reported that she’s engaged to boyfriend Dylan Sprouse. The stunning model, 29, took a day off her usual glamorous style and opted for a casual black ensemble of a sweatshirt and matching pants. As she made her way through the parking lot, Barbara cracked a smile and flashed her unadorned digits, a move sure to cause chaos among the couple’s fans, as it was rumored that she recently flaunted a gigantic sparkler.

“Dylan and Barbara are engaged, they have been showing off her ring to people and are so happy,” a source told Entertainment Tonight, who first reported the engagement, on Mar. 21. “They’re always very in love with one another and by each other’s sides, but they’re even happier than usual. They can’t wait to start this new chapter together.” The Vogue cover girl and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum have yet to confirm the news themselves.

Dylan and Barbara’s love story began in 2018, and it all developed on social media! The actor revealed that he met the model at a party and they began to chat on Instagram. “She followed me, so I was like, I guess I’ll give her something. And I slid into her DM,” he said to W . “I was like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you’re in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here’s my number.’ And she didn’t message me for six months.”

Since then, their romance has been full of incredibly uplifting moments. After Barbara made her debut as a new Victoria Secret angel in March 2019, Dylan took to his Instagram to share his support. “The missus has a big announcement, officially a VS angel! Proud of all the work you’ve done leading up to this and here’s to more years of success and a little less Ben and Jerry’s ice cream.” He added, “I’m very proud of you miss, hard work pays off.”