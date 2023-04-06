Kylie Jenner Sizzles In Hot Pink Bikini As She Declares There’s ‘Special Energy’

A vision in pink! Kylie Jenner looked gorgeous as she posed in a two piece swimsuit while going for a dip.

April 6, 2023 9:21PM EDT
Kylie Jenner, 25, is back with a hot new set of bikini pics! The Kardashians on Hulu star sizzled in a neon pink triangle top and cheeky bottom as she soaked up the Los Angeles sun on Thursday, April 6. The pool appeared to be a different one than the one she has at her $36.5 million resort-style Holmby Hills mansion, but could possibly have been at a family member’s home, like mom Kris Jenner‘s. “special energy,” she captioned the images.

The mom-of-two looked like a total bombshell as she posed up a storm for the photographer, holding her arms up to her head and looking back with a smoldering look. Other shots showed her wringing out her wet hair from behind and also showing off her curves in the tiny swimsuit. Her neon see-through manicure could also be seen in the photos, perfectly matching the bikini. “Leo Energy,” one person commented.

Kylie has plenty to celebrate this week as her long-awaited mascara — aptly named Kylash Volume Mascara — is officially out via Kylie Cosmetics’ official website. Earlier in the day, the makeup mogul shared photos of herself in a red crop top and skirt as she tucked the mascara into her waistband.  In another, she held up her Matte Liquid Eyeshadow in front of her face, showing that she was also rocking the neutral shade in question.

Kylie Jenner launched her first-ever Kylash Mascara this week. (Shutterstock)

“happy day because my brand new mascara and matte liquid eyeshadows are officially available on kyliecosmetics.com @kyliecosmetics,” she captioned the post, also made on April 6.

Kylie has been hyping up her mascara launch in recent days, revealing that the product took the single longest for her to develop as part of Kylie Cosmetics, which she launched back in 2015 with just three lip kits. “my first everrrrrr MASCARA. I can’t wait to share it with you. Coming April 6 to KylieCosmetics.com,” she exclaimed last week, promising that her latest launch will deliver “volumised, fuller, beautiful lashes, no matter your lash type.”

