Bill Gates Holds His 1st Grandchild In His Arms In Smiling Photo: ‘Can’t Wait’ To See Her ‘Discover The World’

Bill Gates is a grandpa! The billionaire took to Instagram after the March 5 birth of daughter Jennifer Gates‘ first baby to share a pic and a sweet message with his 7.8 million followers on the platform. In the candid April 6 photo, the Microsoft magnate cradled his new baby granddaughter while sitting on a couch. He wore a blue sweater and gray pants, and smiled down lovingly at the newborn, who wore a bright pink pair of footie PJs. “I can’t wait to watch you discover the world,” he captioned the heartwarming photo.

Comments were limited on the post, but among the few visible remarks were a “Congratulations!!” from actor and comedian Dax Shephard. Bill’s ex wife and new grandma Melinda French Gates also took to the platform the same day with an adorable pic, also cradling the bundle of joy in what appeared to be the hospital.

“There is nothing quite like holding your first grandchild,” she captioned the pic, alongside a heart face emoji. “It seems like just yesterday I was holding Jenn at this age. Now she has a baby of her own—and I am bursting with pride watching her and Nayel step into their new role as parents.”

Bill and Melinda’s eldest daughter, 26, announced the birth of her first child with husband Nayel Nassar, 32, with a social media post. They shared a simple pic of themselves holding their little girl’s feet. “sending love from our healthy little family 💓🙏🥰,” she wrote at the time.

Jennifer first clued fans into her pregnancy on Thanksgiving of 2022 with a glowing baby bump photo. She cozied up next to her husband in a fall-ready, forest green dress as she held her growing belly. “Thankful,” she captioned the pic, along with baby bottle and green heart emojis.

Bill and Melinda announced their split after nearly 30 years of marriage back in May of 2021. Jennifer subsequently married Nayel the following October in a lavish Salem, New York ceremony.