Jennifer Gates’ Baby Born: Bill Gates’ Daughter Welcomes 1st Child With Nayel Nassar

Jennifer Gates is a mom! Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates‘ 26-year-old daughter announced that she gave birth to her first child on March 5. Jennifer shared an Instagram photo of her and her husband Nayel Nassar, 32, holding their infant daughter’s bare feet. She captioned the post, “sending love from our healthy little family 💓🙏🥰.”

Jennifer’s mom Melinda, 58, gushed over her new granddaughter in the comments section. “Welcome to the world. My heart overflows.💗🥰💖,” Melinda wrote. Bill, 67, didn’t comment on the post like his ex-wife did, but we can imagine he’s over the moon about becoming a first-time grandfather.

Bill and Melinda’s daughter announced that she was pregnant on Thanksgiving. She shared the big news on Instagram, with a photo of her showing off her baby bump while standing next to her husband. “Thankful,” Jennifer wrote alongside the picture.

Jennifer and Nayel tied the knot in a ceremony in Salem, New York, in October 2021. The couple exchanged vows in front of 300 guests in a Muslim ceremony (Nayel is an Egyptian-American, born in Chicago and raised in Kuwait.) Jennifer and Nayel began dating in January 2017, and both are accomplished equestrians and alums of Stanford university. He proposed in January 2020, and after a year of COVID, the two finally became husband and wife.

And as everyone knows, Jennifer’s parents announced their divorce after 27 years together in May 2021. Jennifer opened up about Bill and Melinda’s split in an Oct. 2021 Vogue interview. “It’s been a challenging year, both collectively with the pandemic and for our families going through transitions,” she said. “But our love for one another has been a constant. Being able to celebrate our wedding with our closest friends and family was a dream come true.”