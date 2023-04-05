Kim Kardashian & Katy Perry Joke About Their ‘Ugly Cry Faces’ In Hilarious Instagram Exchange: ‘We All Have One’

When an 'American Idol' contestant left Katy Perry 'ugly' crying, Kim Kardashian – whose crying face became an iconic meme -- sympathized with the 'Roar' singer.

April 5, 2023
“Hi, this is my ugly cry face,” Katy Perry captioned a short Instagram clip of her barely holding it together, posted on Apr. 3. Katy, 38, was left in this state during that day’s episode of American Idol when contestant Fire delivered an emotional duet with her fellow contestant, Jayna Elise. Katy wasn’t alone in poking fun at her reaction: Kim Kardashian jumped into the comments section. When seeing Katy’s “ugly cry face,” Kim, 42, said, “We all have one.”

Kim is no stranger to the ugly cry. Kim broke down during the second season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians during a family cabin trip. Four years later, during the second season of Kourtney & Kim Take New York, Kim bawled her eyes out while discussing her failing marriage to Kris Humphries with her sister Kourtney Kardashian. Despite the serious nature of the conversation, the image of a tear-soaked Kim soon became a viral meme.

Other fans were similarly kind to Katy’s reaction. “If you don’t have one, have you even cried???” asked television personality Olivia Pierson. Bumble founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd said that despite the ugly cry, Katy was “still the prettiesttttt mama.” One fan wrote, “Your kindness literally made me bawl my eyes out. The compassion and support you have shown FIRE has literally captured my heart! I’m shook!!! You are making a difference!”

Recently, Kim made amends with her sisters for comments she made in 2018. On Apr. 2, Kim posted an IG gallery featuring photos of her, North West, and Chicago West on a trip to Tokyo. “Sanrio style,” Kim captioned the post, featuring photos of all three dressed in matching pink.

Kim also included a fan’s comment that showed her alongside Khloé Kardashian, who was dressed in a similar coat (“Well, well, well, Kim Kardashian apologize now.”) Kim also shared a clip of her blasting Kourt, 43, and Khloe, 38, during a 2018 trip to Japan, saying they looked like “clowns” and this trip wasn’t “a tourist thing like it’s Halloween, dressing up like a f****** Japanese geisha.”

“I’m waiting…” commented Khloe. “A long way from the cycling outfits,” added Kourt. Kim finally recognized the error of her ways. “I’m sorry, Khloe and Kourt too,” she commented with a few emojis, including a clown face.

