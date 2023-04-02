Shania Twain Stuns In Red & Black Gown With Major Slit, Cutouts & Matching Red Hair At CMT Awards

Leave it to Shania Twain to always bring her fashion A-game to any red carpet! Tonight, at the CMT Music Awards, the icon arrived rocking a red hair look that matched her fierce ensemble. The “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” songstress stepped out in a red and black gown that cut out at the lower end of her hips, showing off her incredible figure. Shania’s gown also featured a thigh-high slit and her thick black platform pumps peeked out of the long train.

The 57-year-old looked absolutely fabulous and shocked fans with her dyed red locks, following a string of different colored locks over the last several months! She showed up to the Toady Show in early January with pastel pink hair before appearing at the Republic Records Artists Party on February 4th. She later stepped out at the Grammy Awards with a neon red wig on that went with her wild black and white polka-dotted look. The pink, blonde and red are all a major difference from her usual, and iconic, brown curls!

Later this evening at the CMT Music Awards, Shania will receive the Equal Play Award, given by the network to an “advocate for elevating diverse and underrepresented voices in country music.” Previous recipients included Black country pioneer Linda Martell and Jennifer Nettles. The star recently set out on her ‘Queen Of Me’ tour and will be joined by stars Breland, Lily Rose, Mickey Guyton, Hayley Whitters and Lindsay Ell on various tour dates.