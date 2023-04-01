Gwyneth Paltrow Seen In 1st Photos Since Winning $1 In Ski Crash Trial

Image Credit: AP / Splash News / SplashNews.com

Gwyneth Paltrow was spotted for the first time after winning her civil case on Friday, March 31. The Oscar winner looked like a billion bucks boarding a private jet in Salt Lake City after being accused of running into another skier on the slopes and fleeing the scene during a 2016 vacation, as seen in photos here via DailyMail. Gwyneth and her entourage were staying at the exclusive Colony at White Pine Canyon in Park City during the trial, according to the outlet, and made their way to the airport after she was awarded the $1 requested in her countersuit against retired optometrist Terry Sanderson.

The big trial win came a few days after Gwyneth’s son Moses Martin had his deposition read aloud in court to be admitted as evidence for the jury. Although Moses said he only “briefly saw the collision,” he gave his side of the aftermath. Moses also denied that he was calling for Gwyneth’s attention just before the accident, as prosecution had suggested that that was the cause of the actress getting distracted and crashing into the plaintiff.

In Moses’ sister Apple’s testimony, she said she became aware of the collision once she reunited with the family at the foot of the ski hill. “I noticed [Gwyneth] looked a bit shocked, and I asked what had happened, and she said, ‘This A-hole ran into me, he ran right into my back,” the 18 year old recalled in her deposition. “And I remember she did this motion saying he ran into her back and they both went down. I remember that’s what she said. She was in a state of shock.”

Gwyneth, who shares her two children with ex Chris Martin, previously testified that Moses was behind her on the slope and Apple was down the hill at the time of the incident. She also denied blame — saying that Sanderson “categorically hit me on that ski slope, and that is the truth.” She also said she initially thought that it was sexual assault. “It was a quick thought that went through my head. There was a strange grunting noise and a body behind me, so I was trying to make sense of what was going on. My mind was going very quickly,” she said.

The Shakespeare in Love vet, who was on the ski trip with her boyfriend at the time was being sued by Sanderson for $300,000 in damages after alleging she crashed into him on the slopes and then promptly took off without a care. Gwyneth was countersuing for $1 and legal fees, saying Sanderson is just out to cash in on her fame and wealth. The lawsuit was first filed back in January 2019.