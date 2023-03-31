Britney Spears Dances In Mini Dress With Sheer Detailing After Being Pictured Without Wedding Ring

Britney Spears was really into her outfit on Thursday, March 30. The popstar, 41, did some small and simple dance moves in a pair of short clips on her Instagram. Britney seemed to be showing off her outfit in the short clip, where there was no music playing, and she looked beautiful while doing so. The clip came after both she and her husband Sam Asghari, 29, were both seen out and about without wedding rings on.

Brit rocked a light blue mini-dress in the video. While the skirt and center of the dress was the shiny and light color, the top of the outfit was sheer and had a silver design on it. She completed the look with a pair of black heels. She gave a little spin, adjusted her hair, and then shook her butt in the very short clip, clearly feeling herself. She posted a similar clip earlier with her giving a better look at her outfit. She captioned the second post simply, “Hola” and included some lip-biting emojis and pink bows.

The pair of videos came just hours after Sam was spotted out and about without his silver wedding band on his finger in new photos. Shortly after the photos came out and rumors began to form, Sam shared another photo on his Instagram Story, where the ring was visible. Shortly after the photos of Sam, Britney was also spotted without her ring on, and in the new Instagram videos, Britney didn’t appear to be wearing a wedding ring, but it was difficult to see her hand in the clip. Despite the photos a source revealed to HollywoodLife that there was “no split.”

A few hours after the videos of herself in the sheer top dress, Britney shared another video of herself having fun and dancing to a few different songs including “Blurred Lines” by Robin Thicke and “Sweet Child O’Mine” by Guns N’ Roses with her manager Cade Hudson. She rocked a green bikini top and leopard print bottoms as well as a large beige hat while having a blast.