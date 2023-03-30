Jill Biden Honors Victims Of Nashville Shooting At Vigil With Sheryl Crow & More

Jill Biden attended a March 29 vigil event to honor the victims of a deadly shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville. The First Lady looked somber as she attended the event, which featured performances from Sheryl Crow, Margo Price and Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show. The vigil was held to honor the six victims of the March 27 shooting, which included three 9-year-old students and three adult staff members from the school. Nashville Mayor John Cooper thanked Jill for “dropping everything and coming to Nashville” for the event, which was held at Nashville’s Public Square Park. +

Hundreds of people gathered in the park to mourn the loss of six innocent lives. The shooting took place during the morning of March 27, when a 28-year-old woman opened fire. The shooter was killed by police, who quickly arrived on the scene. It was confirmed by officials that the shooter previously attended the Covenant School.

Although a motive for the shooting has not been confirmed, the Nashville Police Chief told NBC News that “there’s some believe that there was some resentment for having to go to that school.” Police also confirmed that the attack was “planned with detailed maps and surveillance.” The Police Chief added that he does not believe any of the victims were specified targets. “She targeted random students in the school…who ever she came in contact with, she fired rounds,” he shared.

The Nashville community has been rocked by this tragedy, with celebrities who live in the area taking to social media to express outrage over the events that took place. This shooting has once again increased demand for stricter gun laws in the United States. “I call on Congress again to pass my assault weapon ban,” President Joe Biden said in the aftermath of the shooting. “It’s about time we make progress, but there’s more to learn.”