Eva Marcille’s Ex Michael Sterling Vows To ‘Fight’ For Wife After She Files For Divorce: ‘I’m Not Going To Lose’ Her

Eva Marcille, 38, and her estranged husband Michael Sterling are not on the same page about their divorce. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum recently filed for divorce from her husband of four years, but Michael revealed in a new statement that he wants to “fight” to keep their relationship alive. “I am not going to lose my wife,” Eva’s ex said in a statement to theJasmineBRAND on March 29. “I am going to fight for her with every fiber in my being. I love her and I plan to show her how much I love her and that our love is strong enough to get to the other side,” he added.

Eva filed divorce papers on March 23, and said her relationship with Michael is “irretrievably broken” and that “there are no prospects for a reconciliation,” according to documents obtained by Page Six. The America’s Next Top Model winner, who shares two sons with Michael, also gave a statement to PEOPLE about her decision to end her marriage.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting,” Eva said. “Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.” Eva’s attorneys revealed in the divorce filing that the former couple is currently “living in a bona fide state of separation,” per PEOPLE.

Eva and Michael tied the knot on October 7, 2018. They went on to welcome their sons Michael “Mikey” Jr., 4, and Maverick, 3. Eva also has a 9-year-old daughter named Marley from her relationship with R&B singer Kevin McCall. In 2020, the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star changed her daughter’s last name from McCall to Sterling.

“Marley was born in 2014 and I gave her her biological father’s name. After two months, we became estranged and I raised her as a single mom,” she explained on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show at the time. “And then, the good Lord saw fit for me to meet an amazing man, Michael Sterling, who has become my husband and the father of my later children,” she continued. “Long story short, we all have the name Sterling, and Marley is the only one with her biological father’s name and I saw it necessary and Mike saw it necessary to change her name.”